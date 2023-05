Virat Kohli, the star batter of Royal Challengers Bangalore, hit his seventh IPL century in 60 balls, today.

The former Indian cricket team captain broke Chris Gayle's record of six centuries in the league.

Kohli hit his seventh 100 in RCB's match against Gujarat Titans. He scored a century in his last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as well.

