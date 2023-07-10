Christine Sinclair will travel to her sixth Women's World Cup as she leads a 23-player Canadian squad named on Sunday that is hungry to build on their breakthrough Olympic gold.

Three-times Canadian Player of the Year Kadeisha Buchanan and her Chelsea team mate Jessie Fleming, who was named Canada's top player in 2021 and 2022, are among the veterans named along with midfielder Sophie Schmidt in her fifth World Cup.

The tournament kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

"It’s a great mix of veterans, experienced and new players who can all bring something different this summer," coach Bev Priestman said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Sinclair, who holds the international goal-scoring record (190), is already a Canadian soccer great with 323 international appearances. She hopes to become the first player to score in six different World Cups.

"She's humble on the top and then below is this competitive high performer," Priestman told reporters.

"I'm 37 and I'm thinking, 'She's three years older than me and she's putting this out.' And we did fitness testing, she's come out brilliantly in that area. I'm in awe as many Canadians are as to what Christine is doing."

Sinclair will be backed up by six newcomers including 18-year-old Olivia Smith, who has made just two appearances for the senior team.

"(Smith is) young but she's got some great experience in our youth system," said Priestman. "I think she's come in and to be honest she's been absolutely outstanding. I can tell the players are blown away with her impact coming in."

The average age of the squad is 27, Canadian Soccer said.

Canada are ranked seventh in the world and left Tokyo with gold medals around their necks two years ago but their run up to the tournament has been far from smooth with key players, including forward Janine Beckie, sidelined due to injury.

Sweden eliminated Canada in the last 16 in France four years ago.

One notable omission from the list was midfielder Desiree Scott, a veteran of the 2011, 2015 and 2019 World Cups, who acknowledged on Sunday that her injury rehabilitation was not at the place it needed to be for her to play her best.

"I’m naturally devastated for the players who have missed out, especially due to injuries, but I know every player will be with us on our journey and have been pivotal in getting us to this point," said Priestman.

The players have also been locked in a pay dispute with their federation.

Priestman said the dispute had not created distractions in her camp and expected the negotiations would be wrapped up by the first game of the World Cup.

"I know they're in their final stages of getting things across the line," she added. "There's been every effort on both parties."

Canada kick off their World Cup against Nigeria on July 21 in Group B.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D'Angelo, Lysianne Proulx

Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Shelina Zadorsky, Allysha Chapman, Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Gabrielle Carle

Midfielders: Quinn, Simi Awujo, Jessie Fleming, Julia Gross, Sophie Schmidt

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Cloe Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose, Evelyne Viens, Olivia Smith (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge, Peter Rutherford )



