Uganda equalled the lowest score ever recorded at a Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday when they tumbled to 39 all out against the West Indies at the Providence stadium.

The Netherlands also scored 39 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

West Indies, who reached 173 for five after winning the toss and electing to bat, won by 134 runs, the second-largest margin in T20 World Cup history.

