DUBAI - The International Golf Federation has announced that the Emirates Golf Federation will host the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships, as voted upon during the IGF biennial meeting, which was held virtually. This marks the first time the event, which dates back to 1958, will be held in the Middle East.

The 30th women’s championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy will be held from 18th to 21st October and the 33rd men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy from 25th to 28th October 2023.

The Emirates Golf Federation was selected over the Singapore Golf Association after the two were identified as the finalists by the IGF Bid Panel from an initial group of eight National Federation members that had expressed interest in hosting the biennial team event for men and women.

"Both candidates provided exceptionally strong bid proposals, which was duly noted by both the IGF Administrative Committee and the IGF Bid Panel," said Antony Scanlon, Executive Director of the IGF. "We greatly appreciate the interest and strong case presented by the Singapore Golf Association. At the same time, the Emirates Golf Federation made a compelling case that resonated with our member organisations and we’re very excited to be holding our first World Amateur Team Championships in the Middle East region. We look forward to working with the Emirates Golf Federation to deliver a memorable event and experience for the athletes in 2023."

The Emirates Golf Federation presented the Greg Norman-designed Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai as the host venue.