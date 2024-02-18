UAE National Judo Team's Karim Abdulaev defeated Bulgaria's Hristov Mark in the light middleweight (U73 kg) category of the Baku Grand Slam 2024, which is currently taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the supervision of the International Judo Federation. The competition concludes tomorrow with the participation of 404 players representing 62 countries.

Abdulaev defeated the Bulgarian champion in the Golden Score period, moving ahead to face the young Tajik champion Abubakr Sherov.

After the end of Baku Grand Slam 2024, the UAE national team will leave for Uzbekistan to hold a training camp in preparation for its participation (with 8 judokas) in the Tashkent Grand Slam 2024, to be held from 1st to 3rd March.