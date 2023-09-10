UAE bounced back from a major batting collapse to defeat Thailand by six runs in a tense showdown in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2023.

Less than 24 hours before the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo hosts the highly-anticipated India – Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match, it was the turn for women cricketers from the ICC’s associate countries to exhibit their skills at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

And although the batters from both sides performed below expectations the competitiveness on display made for a riveting match as UAE defended a total of 70 runs when dismissing Thailand for 64 in 17.5 overs.

Batting first wicket-keeper batswoman Theertha Satish held up the innings early with a 33-ball knock of 23 as the specialist batsmen succumbed to history-making allrounder Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Kamchomphu claimed the scalps of Chaya Mughal, Khushi Mohan Sharma and Satish as well, whilst conceding just six runs in her four overs.

In 2019, Kamchomphu became the first bowler from Thailand to take a hat-trick in a WT20I match against Ireland.

Vaishnave Mahesh (3 for 19) and Kavisha Kumari N Egodage (3 for seven) did most of the damage for the UAE to dismiss nine batsmen for victory.

Naruemol Chaiwai, who retired hurt, did not return to the crease due to injury.

With the win the UAE joined the Republic of Vanuatu, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Thailand in the T20WC Global Qualifier to be held early next year.

The tournament forms part of the qualification process for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

One Qualifier through the Americas tournament and two via the Europe and Africa tournaments will join them.

Brief scores

UAE 70/9 in 20 overs (Theertha Satish 23;

Nattaya Boochatham 2/11, Onnicha Kamchomphu 3/6)

Thailand 64/9 in 17.5 overs (Natthakan Chantham 22; Vaishnave Mahesh 3/19, Kavisha Kumari N Egodage 3/7

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).