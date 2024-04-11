The Organising Committee of first Gulf Youth Games has announced that all sports facilities in the five host Emirates —Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah—are fully prepared to host the event.

They have ensured the provision of all necessary requirements and equipment in coordination with the National Olympic Committee, the General Sports Authority, and sports councils.

The inaugural Gulf Youth Games will take place in the UAE from April 16 to May 2 and feature 3,500 male and female athletes from across the GCC competing in 25 individual and team sports under the theme "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising."

Abu Dhabi will host football, swimming, judo, track cycling, sailing, jiu-jitsu, and boxing competitions. Dubai hosts table tennis, athletics, volleyball, e-sports, athletic events for people of determination, and golf competitions.

In Sharjah, competitions will take place for basketball 3×3, handball, karate, chess, archery, equestrian events such as show jumping and dressage, and track cycling. Fujairah is the venue for taekwondo, fencing, and badminton competitions, while Ajman hosts triathlon competitions.

Nabil Ashour, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the first Gulf Youth Games "UAE 2024," emphasised the organising committee's dedication to fulfilling the needs of all GCC teams, including training venues, equipment, and amenities.

The inaugural edition underscores the UAE's reputation in organising big sporting events. Ashour confirmed that 99 per cent of the stadiums and sports facilities designated to host official competitions have received approval, with only final steps remaining for full approval.

"All facilities are 100% ready to host various sporting events, but there are some facilities and stadiums that require additional special equipment, because they will host specialised sports such as equestrian, archery and chess. These venues will undergo thorough assessments to ensure they are fully equipped and prepared for training sessions,” Nabil Ashour said.

In Dubai, the spotlight will shine on padel competitions, while Sharjah will host the handball tournaments, reflecting the popularity of these sports in these Emirates.

Meanwhile, the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation has unveiled the roster of national team players gearing up for the inaugural Gulf Youth Games.

