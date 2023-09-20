The Pakistan cricket team's shock exit from the 2023 Asia Cup stumped fans and experts. Soon, news of heated exchange between players in the dressing room post the Sri Lanka match started doing the rounds.

Media reports indicate tensions within the team, as captain Babar Azam expressed dissatisfaction with senior players after losing to Sri Lanka. It was reported that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi retorted back, asking Babar to acknowledge the contributions of those who had performed well. This exchange reportedly led to Mohammad Rizwan stepping in to mediate the situation.

However, Shaheen has squashed all rift rumours and fake news with one social media post. On Tuesday, the pacer posted a photo with Babar, along with the caption: "Family". He followed it up with a heart emoticon.

Shaheen has been Babar's frontman in all formats for the game and the pacer has been consistently delivering stellar performances with the ball. Babar's bat and Shaheen's bowling has set cricketing world abuzz, taking the team to the top in International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

Earlier this year, when Shaheen officiated his marriage with Ansha Afridi, not many were aware of the nikah (religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally wed). Only a few close family and friends were invited during the ceremony. Babar was among the handful of guests at Shaheen's nikah.

The groom had also posted images on his Instagram from the ceremony, which reflects his friendship with the Pakistan skipper.

Afridi celebration continues

Shaheen and Ansha planned to host grand wedding ceremonies after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. On Monday, the couple celebrated their mehendi ceremony after tying the knot earlier this year.

A video from the mehendi ceremony has surfaced online. The clip opens with father-in-law and former cricketer Shahid Afridi enjoying with Shaheen and other guests at the table. The two are also seen having a serious conversation later in the video.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).