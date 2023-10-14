Australian sprinter Think About It, ridden by Sam Clipperton, lived up to its billing as favourite Saturday to outgun I Wish I Win and cross the line first in the world's richest turf race, The Everest.

The Joe Pride-trained five-year-old stormed through the field in the final 100 metres at a packed Royal Randwick in Sydney to collect a whopping Aus$7.0 million (US$4.4 million) for barely a one-minute dash.

I Wish I Win, with Luke Nolen in the saddle and trained by Peter Moody, who led the legendary Black Caviar to 25 straight victories, narrowly came second.

The Nash Rawiller-ridden Private Eye, a stablemate of Think About It, was third. Defending champion Giga Kick did not race this year due to injury.

"I wish I could describe what I'm feeling right now," said an emotional Clipperton. "I had such a nice run in the race and travelled so well.

"It just went too perfect. I guess that's what very good horses do, they eliminate the opposition.

"I'm just so privileged to be in the position of riding this horse," he said.

Raced over 1,200 metres (3/4 mile or six furlongs), The Everest brought together 12 of the world's best sprinters under weight-for-age conditions.

Overpass flew out of the blocks and led at the half-way mark from Alcohol Free, but Think About It and I Wish I Win were always lurking and hit the front as they entered the final straight.

Victory capped a remarkable rise for Clipperton's gelding, who has now won nine races in a row, and 11 from 12, including two Group 1 wins.

- Terrific -

"That is unbelievable. They both ran terrific," said Pride, also referring to Private Eye, his other horse.

"I was pretty confident coming into the race that not only would my two run well, but Peter's (Moody) was the only danger. I thought they were the three and sure enough, they fought it out.

"It's going to be an interesting journey where we go from here," he added.

Moody's I Wish I Win, who exploded on the scene last year with victory at the TJ Smith Stakes over the same Randwick 1200m, outpacing Giga Kick, had been the long-time favourite.

But she was relegated by bookmakers when drawn in barrier one last week, with Think About It assuming the mantle.

The showcase event of the 10-race card at the Sydney Spring Carnival, The Everest boosted its prize money this year to Aus$20 million (US$12.8 million).

It reinforced its status as the world's richest on turf and the second-richest thoroughbred race behind only the Saudi Cup, which is held on dirt, with winnings from the established Melbourne Cup, Kentucky Derby and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe paling in comparison.

Since its inception in 2017, it has progressively upped prize money from its initial Aus$10 million with even the horse that came last on Saturday, Alcohol Free, walking away with Aus$700,000.

Under an innovative concept, buyers purchase a Aus$700,000 slot in the race, then do a deal with owners and jockeys to secure the top horses, splitting the prize-money, with the race capped at 12 horses.

The idea was modelled on the Pegasus World Cup in the United States, run over 1,800m.