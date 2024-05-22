Time to take a reflection of last week’s USPGA Championship and the first Major for Xander Schauffele.

What an exciting finish right up until the last putt went down. A well-deserved wire-to-wire victory by the OWGR number two – it could be the start of a big run for the Gold Medal winner at the 2020 Olympics.

On the DP World Tour, the first event of their European Swing takes place in Belgium with the Soudal Open.

Dubai based Adrian Otaegui plays following his recent win in China and trip to the USPGA. Fellow Spaniards Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello are also entered along with home favourites Nico Colsaerts and LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters.

Dubai resident Thomas Detry (Bel), who currently sits in 20th place on the FedEx Cup Rankings following a tied fifth at the USPGA, will play in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas on the PGA Tour.

It is the longest running non-Major tour event to be held at the same venue – and was first played in 1946. The course has the beloved nickname ‘Hogan’s Alley,’ after the late Fort Worth resident, Ben Hogan, who won it five times.

LIV Golf’s Richard Bland, who plays on the Cleeks GC team has received an invite to play in this week’s Senior Major - the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Also in the field are Jeev Milkha Singh, Colin Montgomerie and Thomas Bjorn.

Tournament schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024

Charles Schwab Challenge

Venue: Colonial Country Club, Texas, US

Purse: $9.1 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024

Soudal Open

Venue: Rinkven International Golf Club, Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: $2.5 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024

Danish Challenge

Venue: Odense Eventyr Golf, Denmark

Purse: €270,000

Champions Tour

Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th May, 2024

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Venue: Harbour Shores Resort, Michigan, US

Purse: $3.5 million

Ladies European Tour

Thursday 23rd – Saturday 25th May, 2024

Jabra Ladies Open

Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Purse: €300,000

