The India-Bangladesh rivalry might not be as big as India and Pakistan because of the political tension which adds more drama to it but this rivalry between the two Asian teams is too intense and passionate on the playing field.

Bangladesh were the whipping boys for Team India until 2007 when they beat India in the historic World Cup in West Indies.

Tamim Iqbal, who was very new in the Bangladesh team, stepped out to hit Zaheer Khan over long on at the Queens Park Oval and set the tone for their memorable victory.

The great Virender Sehwag added fire to the new rivalry in 2010 saying Bangladesh are an ordinary side and cannot pick 20 wickets in a Test match which irked not only the players but also the fans.

And when an Indian broadcasting channel made a video mocking the Bangladesh team before India’s tour in 2015, it turned out to be the ideal inspiration for Bangladesh as Mustafizur Rahman, the new left-arm pace sensation, decimated the star-studded Indian team for a memorable ODI series victory.

This rivalry became more intense in the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal. The Bangladesh team and their fans were upset when Rohit Sharma was reprieved when a no ball was called by the square leg umpire which led to a social media war between the two nations.

It continued in the 2016 Asia Cup finals when India beat them at home. Similarly, the 2016 epic World Cup game in Bangalore when ten runs were required to win, Mushfiqur Rahim celebrated but once again Bangladesh lost their head and the game.

And when India lost to West Indies in the semifinals, Mushfiqur Rahim tweeted he was never so happy. The rivalry continued in Nidhas Trophy in Sri Lanka when Dinesh Karthik came out of nowhere and robbed Bangladesh of yet another win.

Soumya Sarkar, the bowler, was in tears along with all the fans.

In the 2018 Asia Cup finals, Bangladesh was so near yet so far in beating India but out came an injured Kedar Jadhav who took India home in a thrilling finish.

Their captain Mashrafe Mortaza summed well after that loss that Bangladesh had won the Asia cup when Tamim Iqbal took the field to bat with a broken finger.

And today’s crucial World Cup game, Bangladesh skipper made a pre-match statement saying they are not here to win the World cup, India are and all pressure is on them.

But Litton Das played a gem, scoring 60 off just 27 balls before the rain came to India’s aid and helped them regroup and beat the Tigers by just five runs.

