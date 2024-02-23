The countdown is on to the largest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1—29, with February 22 marking 100 days to the start of the historic event.

General ticket sales for the World Cup, which will feature the global superstars of the game, went on sale from 10am Antigua Standard Time (6pm UAE Time) on Thursday at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

During the earlier ballot period, over 3 million ticket applications from over 161 countries were received for the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Ticket allocations are currently unavailable to nine T20 World Cup matches scheduled in the USA, with the India vs Pakistan fixture on 9 June in New York oversubscribed more than 200 times.

Both semifinals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana along with the final in Barbados were oversubscribed in the ballot, as were two Super Eight matches in Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but tickets to all other fixtures in the West Indies are available, with fans encouraged to purchase their tickets now to be a part of the biggest T20 World Cup ever, the ICC said.

The 100 days-to-go milestone also marked the launch of the official campaign film ‘Out of this World’, which features T20 superstars Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Shaheen Afridi, Shubman Gill and Ali Khan. The film showcases the various locations of the T20 World Cup games in the West Indies and USA; it has been created to appeal to existing cricket lovers and attract new audiences.

A series of fan engagement events will also blast off at all nine host locations across the West Indies and USA, including a larger-than-life cricket ball taking over Times Square in New York City and in central locations in Miami, Dallas and across the Caribbean.

