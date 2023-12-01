A Major Champion, Ryder Cup and Walker Cup standouts and some of the world’s best former amateurs will compete in the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from December 8 – 10.

The three-day, four-round event marks a pivotal new event on the global golf calendar as players from around the world compete for three coveted spots in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Also included in the star-studded field are former top-ranked NCAA champions, and winners on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

Marquee players will include 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner, former Ryder Cup stars Victor Dubuisson of France and Jeff Overton of the U.S., and former PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour winners such as Chris Stroud, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, and Alvaro Quiroz.

Open exemption criteria gave accomplished players from around the world the opportunity to enter LIV Golf Promotions, where the top three finishers will earn their place to be drafted onto one of the LIV Golf League teams for next season, which kicks off in Mexico, from February, 2 -4 2024, with LIV Golf Mayakoba.

“LIV Golf Promotions creates an open pathway for players to compete in the LIV Golf League, and the interest shown in the event’s inaugural year reinforces the significance of these new opportunities for the sport,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

“There is exceptional talent from all corners of the globe and LIV Golf is establishing a platform for these current and rising stars of the game to build their careers in new, exciting ways. LIV Golf’s future is bright, and our anticipation grows to see which competitors will be part of this game-changing league in 2024.”

Nearly 60 players will tee off in round one on Friday next week, and those who finish in the top 20 and ties advance to Saturday’s second round, where scores will reset, and the field will be joined by a category of players who automatically qualified for day two of competition.

The top 20 players (after tiebreakers) following round two will advance to the final day of competition, where scores will reset once more for a 36-hole shootout.

At Sunday’s conclusion, the top three finishers will receive highly coveted spots in the LIV Golf League for 2024, where they will compete in each of the league’s 14 stops on the 2024 global schedule.

In addition, players finishing fourth to 10th place will earn full exemption for all 2024 events on The International Series sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Additionally, former LIV Golf players Sihwan Kim, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan, and James Piot, who were relegated at the end of the 2023 season, as well as reserve Laurie Canter, will be trying to reclaim their LIV Golf status.

