Six batsmen hit fifties as Sri Lanka were all out for 531 in their first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Sunday.

Kamindu Mendis (92 not out), Dhananjaya de Silva (70) and Dinesh Chandimal (59), joined Kusal Mendis (93), Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madhushka (57) as the visitors made Bangladesh toil with the ball.

Shakib Al Hasan picked up 3-110 for Bangladesh.