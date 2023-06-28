Tottenham Hotspur have signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will sign a contract until 2028, and British media reported the fee to be around 17 million pounds ($21.67 million).

Vicario received his first call-up for Italy in September last year for their Nations League games against England and Hungary.

He made a total of 71 appearances in all competitions in two years with Empoli. He played 31 league games last season, conceding 39 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Vicario becomes the team's second signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager earlier this month after midfielder Dejan Kulusevski turned his loan spell into a permanent move.




