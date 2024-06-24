Doha: Jamal Sellami has been named as the new head coach of the Jordan national team after the Jordan Football Association (JFA) confirmed that they had parted ways with Hussein Ammouta due to 'personal circumstances'.

Despite being in charge for a little under a year, the 54-year-old Moroccan will forever be remembered as the coach who led Jordan to a first ever AFC Asian Cup final. They saw off Korea Republic and Iraq, among others, before falling to hosts Qatar in the final earlier this year.

Ammouta also oversaw an impressive run in the second round of AFC qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026, topping a group that featured Asian heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Asian Cup quarter-finalists Tajikistan.

Just three weeks ago, the team’s talismanic forward Mousa Al-Tamari, hailed Ammouta’s presence, telling FIFA that the coach’s influence was ‘clear for all to see.’

In a statement, the JFA praised the outgoing coach, expressing a “deep pride and appreciation for the period [in which he led the national team], a period that will always be remembered with gratitude from the Jordanian football family and Jordanian fans.”

With the draw for the decisive third round of Asian qualifiers less than a week away, the JFA moved swifty to announce Ammouta’s replacement.

Sellami, a fellow Moroccan who was previously his nation’s U-17 and U-20 head coach, will take immediate charge of Jordan and oversee the next round of World Cup qualifiers this coming September.

