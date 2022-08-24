JEDDAH — Saudi women's national football team started a preparatory camp on Tuesday in Austria, Salvden, which will last from August 22 to September 7.



Coach of the national team, German Monica Stubb, summoned 27 players, who are: Lama Al-Enezi, Mona Abdel Rahman, Sarah Khaled, Laila Ali, Atheer Khaled, Bayan Sadaqa, Lin Al-Mohammed, Lana Abdel-Razzaq, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Hessa Al-Saadallah, Raghad Mukhaizin, Farah Jafri, and Lian Jawhari.



The team also includes: Maryam Al-Tamimi, Noura Al-Ibrahim, Raghad Helmy, Sarah Hamad, Saba Tawfiq, Mubaraka Al-Saiari, Al-Bandari Mubarak, Taqiah Rashwan, Al-Jawhara Al-Sayyari, Tahani Al-Zahrani, Juri Tariq, Mashael Al-Harbi, Asrar Al-Shaibani and Dalia Abu Laban.



The member of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the General Supervisor of the Women’s Football Administration Lamia Bin Bahian praised the escalation of the level of women’s football in the Kingdom.



The Women's Football Department Director Alia Al-Rasheed said that the team will seek to achieve the maximum possible benefit from the Austria camp, pointing out that the camp will include a number of friendly matches to raise the technical and fitness level of the players.



It is noteworthy that the technical staff of the national team includes national coach Donna Rajab in the position of assistant coach, in addition to the assistant German coach Marcia Monroe and her compatriot Nadine Paul, the goalkeeper coach. The team includes the Dutch video analyst Marlene Wisink.

