RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Women’s Football National Team advanced one spot in the official FIFA World Ranking, rising to 170th place. FIFA released its latest rankings on June 9.



This was after the Green Falcons drew with its Palestinian counterpart in two friendly matches. It is noteworthy that the Women Green Falcons has been included in the FIFA World Ranking for the very first time on March 24 this year. The team finished their preparations for the friendly against the Andorra national football team on Tuesday in the Spanish city of Girona while it will take on the same team again on June 17.



The Finish Head Coach Rosa Lappi-Seppälä included 27 players in the Saudi squad, and they include Sara Khaled, Muna Abdulrahman, Laila Al-Qahtani, Nawal Al-Qalish, Houriya Al-Shamrani, Bayan Sadagah, Leen Mohammed, Talah Al-Ghamdi, Lana Abdurazak, Mouadhi Abdel-Mohsen, Raghad Mukhayzin, Dalal Abdulateef, Amira Abu Al-Samh, Reema Al-Thakafi, Layan Jouhari, Sara Hamad, Dalia Abu Laban, Seba Tawfiq, Majd Al-Otaibi, Al-Bandari Al-Hawsawi, Shorouq Al-Hawsawi, Noura Al-Brahim, Al-Bandari Mubarak, Fadwa Khaled, Jourey Tarek, Fatimah Mansour, and Utha Al-Fahd



The Women’s Football Department of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) was established in September 2019, with the national team introduced two years later following initial try-outs that welcomed over 700 girls and the squad has since featured 47 girls from across Saudi Arabia. The team’s first competitive international matches took place February 2022 against Seychelles and Maldives and captured global headlines and were a watershed moment for Saudi women’s sports, with the Saudi’s recording 2-0 victories in both matches.

