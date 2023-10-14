JEDDAH — The Saudi national football team refused to leave the field with another loss against the Nigerian national team in their friendly encounter, which ended in a 2-2 draw on Friday. Mohammed Kanno scored the equalizer in the last minutes of injury time.



Kanno secured the draw just as the match seemed to be heading for a Nigerian victory with a score of 2-1. He brought the game level in the 90th minute of injury time in the encounter held in Lagos, Portugal.



After a first half dominated by caution and careful play, with both sides attempting to break the deadlock, the second half witnessed an ideal display with four goals, evenly distributed between the two teams.



Saudi team captain Salman Al-Faraj opened the scoring in the 60th minute with a skillfully executed free-kick. However, Abdul Ilah Al-Omari scored an own goal in the 73rd minute, leveling the score for the Nigerian team. Ehanacho added the second goal for Nigeria in the 81st minute.



Italy's coach Mancini started the match with a lineup featuring Mohammed Al-Owais as the goalkeeper, and a defensive quartet consisting of Hassan Tambakti on the right flank, Ali Al-Bulayhi, Abdulelah Al-Omari, and Nasser Al-Dossari on the left.



In the midfield, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Ali Hazazi, and the young player Faisal Al-Ghamdi, making his first appearance on Mancini's list, played. Fahad Al-Muwallad wore the captain's armband alongside Abdullah Al-Hamdan, with Firas Al-Brikkan leading the attack.



The second half saw the introduction of several players, with Mancini bringing in Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dosari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Kanno, Mohammed Maran, and Saleh Al-Shehri.

