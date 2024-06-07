Islamabad: The Saudi national football team won 3-0 against the Pakistani team at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad during the fifth round of the second Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and Asia 2027.



Firas Al-Buraikan scored twice for the Saudi team in the 26th and 41st minutes, while Musab Al-Juwair scored in the 59th minute. The win secured the Saudi national team's advancement to the third round of the final qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The team's next match is against Jordan on June 11 in Riyadh.



The Saudi team leads Group Seven with 13 points, 6 points ahead of runner-up Jordan. Tajikistan ranks third with 5 points, and the Pakistani team is at the bottom of the group without any points.