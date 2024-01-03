DOHA — Italian coach Roberto Mancini, leading Saudi Arabia's national football team, has announced the final roster for the Green Falcons in preparation for the Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, scheduled from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, 2024.



Mancini excluded four players from the final Saudi squad: Mohamed Al Yami, Al Ahli's goalkeeper, Ali Hazazi, a midfielder from Al Ettifaq, along with Khaled Al Ghannam and Mohamed Maran from Al Nassr.



The final 26-player roster for the Green Falcons, who will compete in the Asian Cup 2023, includes Nawaf Al Aqidi, Raghid Najjar, Ahmad Al Kassar, Hassan Kadish, Aoun Al Salouli, Ali Al Bulaihi, Ali Lajami, Hassan Tambakti, Saud Abdulhamid, Fawaz Al Saqur, Ayman Yahya, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulelah Al Maliki, Faisal Al Ghamdi, Eid Al Muwallad, Salem Al Dawsari, Abbas Al Hassan, Nasser Al Dawsari, Mohammed Kanno, Sami Al Najei, Fahad Al Muwallad, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Firas Al Buraikan, Abdullah Radif, and Saleh Al Shehri.



Ahead of the tournament, the Green Falcons will play three friendly matches: against Lebanon on Jan. 4, Palestine on Jan. 9, and Hong Kong on Jan. 10.



The Saudi team is set to compete in Group 6 of the Asian Cup 2023, alongside the national teams of Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Thailand.

