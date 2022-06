Riyadh: The Saudi national futsal team qualified for the final match of the 4th West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Men's Futsal, holding in Kuwait, after defeating its counterpart the Omani national team 4-3, in the match held at the Kuwaiti Al-Nasr Club hall yesterday, Saturday.



The Saudi National Futsal Team will play the WAFF final match against the Kuwaiti team tomorrow, Monday.