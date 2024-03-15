RIYADH — The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) showcased the redesigned trophy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup at a ceremony in Riyadh, attended by club officials, and athletes.



The revamped King's Cup, succeeding the version introduced in the 2011-2012 season, comes after Al-Hilal's notable achievement of securing the title for the fourth time, allowing them to retain the original trophy as per the competition's rules.



The updated trophy, inspired by its predecessors, highlights the enduring legacy and importance of the competition in the region. Crafted from 925 sterling silver with a 24-carat gold coating, the trophy weighs 9.32 kg to commemorate the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932. It features a gold-coated football-shaped top and four distinct handles, with the Kingdom's emblem of crossed swords and a palm tree at its center. The cup's title is carefully engraved around this emblem.



With dimensions of 54 cm in height, 17 cm in base diameter, and 18 cm in width, the trophy is set upon a base of marble and malachite. The champions of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup are awarded a prize of SR10 million.

