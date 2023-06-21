Berlin: The Saudi Special Olympics team initiated their participation in the 16th Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 by winning a gold medal in the athletics competitions.



Saudi Arabia’s runner Thamer Ahmed won the gold medal by coming in first place in the 800m race held on the athletics track at the Olympic Village with a time of 2 minutes and 30.08 seconds.



The Maltese runner Jack Gatt came in second and won the silver medal with a time of 2 minutes and 36:08 seconds, while the Spanish runner David Marti won the bronze medal by taking third place with 2 minutes and 46:06 seconds.



Thamer expressed his happiness at being included in the golden competition record by winning the event's first Saudi medals.



He confirmed that the race was not easy, with competition from distinguished players in his category.



The Saudi runner also pointed out that his ambition does not stop at this medal, and he is striving to achieve more medals in the upcoming competitions of the World Games.



After his victory, the President of the Saudi Special Olympics Board, Dr. Maha Al-Juffali, met with the athlete and congratulated him on his outstanding performance. Dr. Al-Juffali expressed her happiness and pride in winning the first Saudi medal in the event and praised the athlete's efforts and achievement of this international medal.



The Saudi volleyball team won against Tanzania and Botswana in Group B in other competitions, scoring 2-0 in each match.