RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Sports has announced that Riyadh will host the Italian Super Cup for the fourth time from January 18 to 22, 2024. The tournament will feature four teams — Inter Milan, Napoli, Lazio, and Fiorentina.



Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh will host the matches, which will be played in a knockout format. In the first match, scheduled for January 18, Napoli will face Fiorentina. The following day, January 19, will see a match between Inter Milan, the previous edition's champions, and Lazio. The winners of these matches will advance to the final, to be held on January 22.



This edition marks the fourth time the Kingdom has hosted the event. The first edition took place in Jeddah, where Juventus emerged as champions after defeating AC Milan. Riyadh hosted the second edition, with Lazio winning the title against Juventus, and the third edition, won by Inter Milan against AC Milan.



This tournament is part of a series of international sports events and activities hosted by Saudi Arabia, and organized by the Ministry of Sports.

