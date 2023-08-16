JEDDAH — Saudi club Al-Wehda has added firepower to its lineup by securing the services of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, who previously played for Al-Hilal. The duration and value of the contract remain undisclosed.



Al-Wehda released a welcoming video for Ighalo on their social media platform, captioning it “Our African Eagle Striker.” The player expressed his delight in joining the Makkah-based team.



Ighalo will don jersey No. 9 for his new team, with high hopes that his technical prowess will make a distinctive contribution to the squad.



His performance with Al-Hilal in the previous season before his departure earned him accolades and he’s expected to bring that same caliber to Al-Wehda.



The 34-year-old striker joined Al-Hilal in 2022 from Al-Shabab, and he clinched the league’s top scorer title in the same season with an impressive tally of 24 goals.



During the past season, Ighalo netted 19 goals, securing the third spot in the league’s top goal scorers’ ranking.



In their recent match against Al-Riyadh in the opening game of the Saudi league, Al-Wehda fielded only two foreign players — Moroccan Faisal Fajr and Brazilian Anselmo — while the substitutes’ bench lacked any foreign players.

