AL QASSIM — Brazilian maestro Igor Coronado propelled Al-Ittihad to a commanding 3-0 triumph over Al-Raed, marking the beginning of their title defense campaign in the Saudi Professional League.



From the first whistle, it was clear that Al-Ittihad was on a mission to maintain their grip on the championship title.



This was made evident not only by the outcome but by the exceptional performance of their new recruits, who seamlessly integrated into the squad's gameplay.



The scoring sequence commenced in the 58th minute, orchestrated by the Moroccan hitman Abderrazak Hamdallah. Displaying his clinical finishing,



Hamdallah found the back of the net, sending excitement through the stadium and laying the foundation for Al-Ittihad's victory.



However, the spotlight was soon claimed by Igor Coronado, whose remarkable contribution during the match solidified his status as a pivotal player in Al-Ittihad's ranks.



In a span of fewer than ten minutes, Coronado etched his name onto the scoresheet twice, exhibiting both precision and power.



Coronado's first goal materialized in the 73rd minute, a result of a dazzling passing exchange with Ahmed Bamusaoud.



The Brazilian unleashed a thunderous strike from within the penalty area, leaving Al-Raed's defense and their goalkeeper helpless to prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.



In an encore of his brilliance, Coronado struck again just six minutes later. This time, he exhibited a touch of artistry as he combined seamlessly with the dynamic N'Golo Kanté.



A powerful shot from the latter was parried by the Al-Raed goalkeeper, only for Coronado to pounce on the rebound and execute a textbook finish from a distance.



The collective effort of Al-Ittihad's new signings was palpable throughout the match. Karim Benzema's intelligent movement and link-up play, combined with Kanté's midfield prowess and Fabinho's defensive stability, showcased their seamless integration into the squad's tactical fabric.



Although they didn't score on this occasion, their contributions on the field were evident and bode well for the team's future endeavors.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).