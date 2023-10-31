DOHA — In the realm of Asian football, one name resonates with both fervor and finesse — Salem Al Dawsari, the Saudi maestro who stands at the cusp of etching his name in the annals of history.



As the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 loom on the horizon, Salem finds himself in the illustrious company of contenders, vying for the coveted title of AFC Player of the Year.



Addressing the press on the eve of the awards, Salem, along with his fellow nominee — Qatari talisman Almoez Ali and Australian forward Mathew Leckie — shared his delight at being considered for the prestigious accolade.



It’s a recognition that goes beyond personal glory for Salem, who, at 32, has become a symbol of footballing prowess in Saudi Arabia.



“Thankfully, I was nominated for this,” Salem remarked, breaking ground as the first Saudi player to contend for the title since Nasser Al-Shamrani’s triumph in 2014.



Gratitude echoed in his words as he acknowledged the pivotal role played by his colleagues at Al Hilal and the national team in propelling him to this distinguished achievement.



Salem’s journey is a narrative woven with triumphs — his pivotal role in Al Hilal SFC’s consecutive triumphs in the 2021/22 Saudi Pro League and 2022/23 King’s Cup, and the resounding march to the AFC Champions League 2022 and FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Finals.



These achievements, he emphasized, are not just personal milestones but a testament to the collective ambition of Saudi Arabia in the realm of football.



“It will be a great achievement for Saudi Arabia if I win. A player has to be passionate and ambitious. If I win tomorrow, my ambition will not stop at that, and it will just give me more of a boost to keep performing for my club and national team,” Salem asserted, underscoring his commitment to the game.



As he stands on the brink of potential glory, Salem reflects on the defining moments of his recent campaigns. The highlight, undoubtedly, is his sensational winning goal against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 — a moment etched in footballing history.



“It was such a happy feeling and a historic moment to score against Argentina,” he reminisced. Yet, Salem’s ambition transcends individual victories. “A player should always work harder and harder,” he added, embodying the spirit of relentless determination.



Salem’s impact extends beyond national borders, making waves in the Qatar World Cup and earning accolades as a top scorer for Saudi Arabia in World Cup history. His journey with Al Hilal, marked by contributions in the Club World Cup final against Real Madrid and clinching the Saudi Professional League title in 2021-2022, solidifies his legacy.



The road to the 2022 AFC Champions League final saw Salem shine with four goals and three crucial assists, despite a blemish on his record with a red card. Yet, his indomitable spirit remains undeterred.



As the AFC Annual Awards draw near, Salem Al Dawsari emerges as not just a nominee but a symbol of Saudi footballing excellence. The question that echoes in the anticipation of Doha is whether Salem will seize the title and make history as the Best Footballer in Asia.



The stage is set, the story unfolds, and Salem’s journey promises to captivate the hearts of football enthusiasts across the continent.

