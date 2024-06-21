Sainz to make decision on F1 future soon

Carlos Sainz has yet to make his next move in Formula One but the Ferrari driver, who is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, said on Thursday he would decide very soon.The Spaniard told reporters ahead of his home Grand Prix at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya that he did not want to wait any longer.“I think it’s getting to a point where it’s obviously taking space out of my head for some weeks and months now,” said the 29-year-old.“I think it’s obviously time to make a decision, and the decision will be taken soon. Hopefully, soon we will have things to talk about.”Sainz has been linked most strongly to Swiss-based Sauber, who will become the factory Audi team in 2026, and former champions Williams.Red Bull and Mercedes have closed the door while his previous team McLaren have no vacancy.Sauber and Williams have made overtures to the Spaniard but assessing how competitive they might be next year, and in 2026 when the engine and chassis rules are changing in a major shake-up, is no easy matter.“I am still not sure one way or another,” said Sainz. “It’s still something that I’m discussing with my team, and brainstorming, and obviously I need a couple of days back at home.“It is a bit of a lottery, or a coin toss, to see who’s going to be quicker in ‘26 given that the regulations are so different.”Sainz is also key to the wider driver market, with others waiting to see where he goes.“Carlos is the cork in the bottle,” said Haas’s Kevin Magnussen, who also looks likely to be on the move at the end of the year.“A lot of guys are waiting for him to make a move. Then eventually all the other pieces of the puzzle will fall. That’s the truth of that.”Sauber have already announced Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg as one of their drivers while Williams have Alex Albon signed up on a multi-year deal.Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas and China’s Zhou Guanyu could be looking for seats while American Logan Sargeant is not expected to retain his place at Williams.Alpine’s Esteban Ocon is also looking for a drive, and waiting on Sainz, after Renault-owned Alpine announced he would be leaving. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)Ricciardo wants to earn another season in F1Daniel Ricciardo said he wanted to earn his seat in Formula One with Red Bull-owned RB next season and eighth place in Canada had helped.The Italy-based team have already confirmed Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda for 2025 but have yet to say who will take the second seat, with New Zealand reserve driver Liam Lawson also in the reckoning. Ricciardo, 34, is an eight times Grand Prix winner but has been outscored by Tsunoda over the nine races so far this season.The race in Montreal was the Australian’s first top 10 finish of the campaign whereas Tsunoda has had five so far. “I needed a result like that,” Ricciardo, who started his comeback with RB last season after leaving McLaren in 2022, told reporters ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.“Now that I’m back in that Red Bull family...“I really don’t see myself anywhere else. So that’s where I’d love to stay and continue.“I obviously want to earn it. I don’t just want it to be like ‘Yeah, yeah.“OK. Stay another year’. I obviously want to be here because I know that I still belong here and can do performances like I did last week.”Ricciardo had faced criticism from retired 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve before qualifying fifth in Canada, with the Canadian questioning why he was still there.“We’re hearing the same thing for the last five years. ‘We have to make the car better for him, poor him’.“No. You’re in F1. If you can’t cut it, go home. There’ll be someone else to take your place,” Villeneuve said on Sky Sports television.“I think his image has kept him in F1 more than his actual results,” Villeneuve said.