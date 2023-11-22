DUBAI -- Runners and fitness enthusiasts from all walks of life, irrespective of their age or level of ability, will gather in Dubai for an unforgettable Dubai Run along the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai on Sunday, 26th November.The annual fun run is the culmination of the city-wide, month-long health initiative – the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Back for its fifth edition, the free run is presented by Mai Dubai and supported by Sun Sand Sports with more than 200,000 people are expected to line up for run. A record number of 193,000 runners, joggers, and walkers participated in Dubai Run last year.

Participants will have the choice of two distinct routes, both starting on Sheikh Zayed Road. Perfect for families and runners of all levels, the 5-km Downtown Family route will kick off near the Museum of the Future, taking participants past Dubai’s iconic landmarks including Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa. Alternatively, more experienced runners can take on the 10-km Sheikh Zayed Road route, stretching from Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Canal before looping back and concluding at Al Mustaqbal Street close to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Dubai Run is organised by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partner Mai Dubai; Association Partners Sun Sand Sports, Emirates NBD, Etisalat by e, La Roche Posay, Optimum Nutrition, talabat and Emaar; Official Partners Arabian Automobiles, Dubai South, Emirates Airline and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Police, and Events Security Committee.

Registration can be made for free at https://www.dubairun.com/ for the truly experience.