Another Cristiano Ronaldo moment on field has gone viral - and this one showcases how the Portuguese football legend has embraced Saudi Arabian culture.

In a match against Al Shabab, the Al Nassr captain celebrated one of his two goals (which pushed his team to victory) by hugging his teammates and then turning towards the crowd with an arm raised, as he performed his version of the Ardah, a traditional Saudi Arabian dance.

According to local media, in 2015, the dance was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, and is performed on special occasions such as national holidays and festivals.

Fans have lauded their hero, signalling their respect and praising him for embracing the Kingdom's culture as he makes Saudi Arabia his new home. Some commenters say that while they were already fans, their respect for Ronaldo has risen after seeing this video.

There are other instances of the football star winning over the hearts of his fans. Earlier on Saturday, Ronaldo met with a blind Al Nassr fan and interacted with her after the game. When she told him she was his biggest fan, and that she could not believe he scored three goals, he told her that it was she who gave him the luck he required.

