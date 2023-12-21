Riyadh: The highly-anticipated Italian Super Cup (Supercoppa Italiana) is set to take place in Riyadh in January 2024, featuring an exciting lineup of four teams.



The Italian football league system has confirmed the schedule for the tournament, which will run from January 18 to 22, following a general assembly meeting.



On March 13th, Italy’s Lega Serie announced that Saudi Arabia will be the stage for the Super Cup for four out of the next six seasons starting from 2024. The four clubs featured in the Super Cup represent the winners and runners-up of the league and the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia).



Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy’s Lega Serie has expanded the format of the Super Cup to include the runners-up alongside the champions, starting in 2024. Spain made a similar change starting in 2020, and the Spanish Super Cup 2024 is also scheduled to be held in Riyadh from January 10 to 14.



The upcoming Italian Super Cup will showcase the talents of Napoli, the Italian champions; Lazio, the runners-up; Inter, the Coppa Italia winners; and Fiorentina, the Coppa Italia finalists.



The event will kick off with a match between Napoli and Fiorentina on January 18 at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital, while the clash between Inter and Lazio will take place the following day.



Fans can expect an exhilarating showdown as the teams battle it out for a place in the final, which is scheduled for January 22.