JEDDAH — The lineup for the highly anticipated 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by NEOM is now complete, featuring the exciting talents of American Alex Michelsen, Serbian Luca Nardi, and Italian Hamad Medjedovic.



Joining the ranks of Arthur Fils, Dominic Stricker, Luca Van Assche, Flavio Cobolli, and wild card Abduallah Shelbayh, these young players are set to captivate tennis enthusiasts at the season-ending event for the world’s top tennis prodigies aged 21 and under.



Alex Michelsen, the 19-year-old American sensation, has had a stellar breakthrough season, clinching two ATP Challenger titles and making it to his first tour-level final in Newport.



His outstanding performances propelled him into the Top 100 of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.



Under the guidance of coach Viktor Troicki, 20-year-old Serbian Hamad Medjedovic has steadily ascended the tennis ranks in 2023.



Medjedovic, a three-time Challenger Tour champion this year, also reached tour-level semifinals in Gstaad and Astana, making his debut appearance at the 21-and-under event in Jeddah.



Italian talent Luca Nardi, aged 20, secured the final qualifying spot for the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals after a series of impressive performances.



Nardi's victories, including a Challenger title in Matsuyama, Japan, and a quarterfinal appearance in Kobe, earned him the necessary points to secure his place in the eight-player season finale in Jeddah.



The 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals presented by NEOM are scheduled to take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.



Tennis enthusiasts can purchase tickets and packages starting at SR10 for children and SR20 for adults, providing an opportunity to witness the world's most promising young talents in action.

