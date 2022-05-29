Real Madrid won the European Champions League title after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final, which was held at the Stade de France in the French capital, Paris.

The Brazilian Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute, to bring Real Madrid between the Spanish League and the Champions League. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also played a crucial role in ensuring the victory, making nine saves during the game, the most on record by a goalkeeper in a single Champions League final.

Real strengthened its record and became the European champion for the 14th time in its history. On the other hand, the balance of Liverpool titles stopped at only six titles, knowing that the last title it won was in the 2018/2019 season.

Having led Milan to Champions League titles in 2002-03 and 2006-07, and done likewise with Madrid in 2013-14 and 2021-22, Carlo Ancelotti is now the most successful manager in the history of the competition.