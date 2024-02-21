Rachin Ravindra smashed 68 runs off 35 balls and Devon Conway also hit a half-century as New Zealand made 215-3 in the first Twenty20 international against Australia in Wellington.

The three-match series is the last for both teams before the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June.

Ravindra, the ICC's 2023 emerging player of the year, bludgeoned six sixes before being caught on the boundary by Mitchell Starc off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Ravindra's dismissal in the 15th over ended a 113-run partnership with opener Conway, who was also caught by Starc, this time off captain Mitchell Marsh at the start of the next over.

Conway made 63 off 46 balls, brushing off poor recent form to post his 10th half-century in T20 international cricket and his third against Australia.

Opener Finn Allen had earlier hit his stride, smashing Glenn Maxwell for consecutive sixes as New Zealand charged out to 59 without loss after five overs.

His 62-run partnership with Conway ended when Allen was dismissed for 32 off 17 balls, caught by David Warner at midwicket off Starc, with New Zealand on 61-1.

After Conway's dismissal, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman put on an unbeaten partnership of 41 to finish the innings with a flourish.

Australia's bowlers sent down 12 wides in total. Marsh finished with best figures of 1-21.