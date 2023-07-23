England's hopes of forcing a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test were again frustrated by rain as bad weather delayed the start of Sunday's final day at Old Trafford.

Heavy overnight rain left the outfield sodden and a planned inspection by the umpires at the scheduled start time of 11:00 am (1000 GMT) was abandoned as fresh showers hit the Manchester ground.

Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England's first-innings 592, after rain meant only 30 overs' play was possible on Saturday.

England managed to take just one wicket in that time when occasional off-spinner Joe Root had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind, but not before the Australia No 3 had held up the hosts' victory charge with 111.

Ben Stokes's home team need to win at Old Trafford to square the series at 2-2 and force a decider in next week's fifth and final Test at the Oval in London.

But a draw would be enough for Australia, as the holders, to be assured of retaining the Ashes.