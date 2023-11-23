Formula One fans looking to get their own racing experience can head to Yas Kartzone and test their track skills during the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix weekend, as the Sodi World Series #AbuDhabiGP Cup 2023 gets under way.

The two-day karting series at Yas Kartzone will see drivers compete for the chance to earn points in the Sodi World Series.

The weekend’s top racers will earn exclusive prizes to enjoy at Yas Marina Circuit, including a Formula Yas 3000 driving experience, the closest that fans can get to experiencing the high speeds of a Formula 1 car.

The competitions kick off with a 15-minute qualifying session, following which racers will compete in two consecutive races over 12 laps each as they try to defend their position and climb the SWS rankings across the two days.

Drivers who finish on the podium will be awarded with thrilling Yas Marina Circuit experiences, with a Formula Yas 3000 experience for first place.

Fans finishing in second and third places will have the opportunity to drive the track in the iconic Aston Martin GT4, or an Alfa Romeo exclusive experience.

There will be plenty of prizes up for grabs, with riders who finish in fourth place earning an incredible Caterham experience from the SWS #AbuDhabiGP Cup.

