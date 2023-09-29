Paris: The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar will kick off the action-packed 2024 MotoGP season on March 10, the governing body of the sport announced yesterday.

According to MotoGP, next year's World Championship is primed for a record-breaking 22 Grands Prix races and it all kicks off under the floodlights at the famed motorsport venue.

After the Qatar round, action will move to from Middle East to Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia before the curtain will come down in Valencia on November 17.

The Aragon Grand Prix returns to the MotoGP circuit and Kazakhstan will finally host its first race in a record 22-race calendar for 2024, which was published yesterday.

The Aragon GP, which first took place in 2010, fell off the programme this year while the race in Kazakhstan is back on the list after delays in the construction of the new Sokol circuit led to the cancellation of this season’s proposed debut.

Kazakhstan’s absence means the 2023 schedule boasts a 20-race programme, the same as in 2022.

The return of Aragon means there will be four races in Spain, along with Jerez, Barcelona and Valencia.

India, which made a good impression at its inaugural meeting at the weekend despite initial fears about safety, is also back on the 2024 calendar.

Balaton Park in Hungary has been designated as a reserve circuit, should there be any cancellations.

The 2024 calendar also retains its regionalised nature, with races grouped geographically and along routes that allow increased efficiency as freight and personnel traverse the world. With 11 races before the summer break and 11 after, it’s a perfect balance.

2024 MotoGP calendar

March 10: Qatar, Lusail International Circuit

March 24: Portugal, Algarve

April 7: Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo

April 14: Americas, Austin (US)

April 28: Spain, Jerez

May 12: France, Le Mans

May 26: Catalunya, Barcelona

June 2: Italy, Mugello

June 16: Kazakhstan, Sokol

June 30: Netherlands, Assen

July 7: Germany, Sachsenring

August 4: Great Britain, Silverstone

August 18: Austria, Red Bull Ring

September 1: Aragon, Motorland

September 8: San Marino, Misano (Italy)

September 22: India, Buddh

September 29: Indonesia, Mandalika

October 6: Japan, Motegi

October 20: Australia, Phillip Island

October 27: Thailand, Buriram

November 3: Malaysia, Sepang

November 17: Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo

