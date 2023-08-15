Qatar - As the official global airline partner of Formula 1, Qatar Airways announced its title sponsorship of the highly-anticipated Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, which will be held from October 6-8 at the Lusail International Circuit.

To rev up the excitement and reflect its commitment to motorsport enthusiasts worldwide, the airline o unveiled its new Formula 1 livery painted on a specially branded Boeing 777 aircraft.

Qatar Airways’ leisure arm, Qatar Airways Holidays, is offering enthusiasts a unique experience at F1 races throughout the season, as well as the Qatar Grand Prix 2023 through its exclusive Ultimate F1 Fan Package. The travel packages are designed to provide a seamless motorsport experience, with the inclusion of return flights, hotel accommodation, an wide range of passes including F1 Paddock Club and Grandstand race tickets, and much more.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Qatar Tourism, HE Akbar al-Baker, said: “The months of October and November will deliver a collection of world-class automotive activities dedicated to fans around the world. As the official global airline partner of Formula 1, we are honoured to host international visitors to Qatar; once again delivering our unparalleled hospitality and bringing the world closer together through sport.”

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit, said: “I would like to thank Qatar Airways, our official sponsor, for their support. The partnership between Lusail International Circuit and Qatar Airways will play a pivotal role in bringing together global Formula 1 fans in Qatar. Our new state-of-the-art track will ensure we deliver a seamless and unforgettable experience for local, regional, and international spectators. We look forward to welcoming F1 fans from all over the globe.”

The Ultimate F1 Fan Package offers unforgettable experiences of Pit Lane walks, a guided track tour, and special events with select F1 drivers, bringing motorsport lovers close to the high-octane action.

The unique package also provides fans with complimentary access to the renowned Geneva International Motor Show taking place for the first time in Qatar from October 5-14, adding an extra touch of glamour to this unforgettable event. To secure these one-of-a-kind packages, fans can visit: qatarairways.com/F1.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).