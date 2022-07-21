Qatar Airways has ramped up all-inclusive Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 travel packages for fans to secure their place in world football’s biggest event.

The additional packages include match tickets, flights and accommodation throughout the course of the tournament, allowing passionate football fans to book their seats and follow their favourite team during the first Fifa World Cup in the Middle East.

The airline originally launched these packages in September 2021 to cater to millions of anticipating fans, and now with less than 130 days to go until the mega event, a worldwide demand for match tickets has risen and these travel packages provide fans guaranteed tickets to experience matches in person. In a few easy steps, they can purchase match tickets, flights, and accommodation through a single dedicated platform by visiting the airline website.

If they are not yet members, fans need to ensure they join the Qatar Airways Privilege Club by visiting qatarairways.com/PrivilegeClub in advance, after which they will then be able to access the fan travel packages portal and select their options, which come with booking flexibility and seat reservations for their preferred games.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to be the Official Airline of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022™ and bring the world’s most prestigious sporting event to the Middle East for the first time. We anticipate unprecedented demand throughout the tournament, and as part of our agreement with Fifa, fans from around the globe can rely on us to enjoy this once in-a-lifetime journey from start to finish. The fan travel packages will guarantee passengers a remarkable bucket-list trip and seamless travel experience.”

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums designed to invoke the symbols of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the Opening Match with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the Final Match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums, which include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium, will house 40,000 spectators.

As part of Qatar Airways’ goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as Fifa, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL. The airline also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd SC, FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain.

