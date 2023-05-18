Qatar Airways and PSG partner with EAA to fly children to Paris

Qatar Airways partnered with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club to empower Education Above All (EAA) Foundation children through a journey of education and sports.The award-winning airline, alongside its partners, brought children from different backgrounds together for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the PSG football players at the Parc des Princes stadium, a press statement noted.The national carrier of Qatar has been a long-term supporter of EAA as the resource partner of the foundation, and this latest initiative saw the collaboration with EAA’s schools, which uplifts children facing barriers to education. A dream come true, EAA Foundation children embarked on a journey to Paris where they had the opportunity to accompany the stars of PSG onto the field before their exciting Ligue 1 fixture.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker said, “At Qatar Airways, we see the value in supporting and inspiring young people who face barriers to education, which is why we have supported the Educate A Child programme by EAA since 2014. After hosting the biggest sporting event the Middle East has ever seen, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we have come to see the role of football in education and its contribution to the overall development of young people.“We believe that this collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain football club and EAA Foundation brings together education and sports to nurture young minds and inspire more children to participate in sports, which in turn equips them with valuable life skills.”Education Above All Foundation CEO Fahad al-Sulaiti shared his thoughts on the unique partnership: “Sports, particularly football, have an unparalleled capacity to empower and enlighten. They instill invaluable qualities in our youth - teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence - values that resonate beyond the sporting realm. Our collaboration with Qatar Airways and Paris Saint-Germain has breathed life into these lessons, turning dreams into reality for these children as they join the Paris Saint-Germain stars on the field."This experience transcends the extraordinary; it's a powerful endorsement of their potential and a shining example of what teamwork can achieve. It ignites a spark that we hope illuminates their educational journey. On behalf of the entire EAA Foundation, I extend a heartfelt thank you to Qatar Airways and Paris Saint-Germain for their steadfast dedication to empowering our future generations through education and sports. Collectively, we're making an enduring impact.”Fabien Allegre, PSG chief brand pfficer and Paris Saint-Germain Foundation/Endowment Fund deputy director, added: “Paris Saint-Germain and the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation/Endowment fund are very pleased to support the Qatar Airways and Education Above All programme. This joint commitment is the natural continuation of our partnership. We share with Qatar Airways the same commitment to help young people take-off and reach their full potential.”Combining the power of education and football, the children created lifelong memories, participating in training with the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation, as well as exploring the mesmerising city. The journey was curated to capture the excitement of Paris, experience the passion of supporting France’s most successful football team, and embody the virtues of sport such as teamwork, co-operation, focus, and discipline.Since 2014, Qatar Airways has pledged its support to EAA to provide access to quality education for those children and youth facing barriers. The award-winning airline has raised approximately QR19.2mn by collecting donations onboard and matching those donations.To learn more about EAA, visit https://www.qatarairways.com/en/about-qatar-airways/social-projects/educate-a-child.html