Riyadh: The Riyadh Golf Club is preparing to host the Saudi International golf tournament, presented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) with a total prize pool of US$5 million.

The championship will take place December 4 to 7, marking the season finale for both the Asian Tour and the International Series.



The first names to be confirmed in the December event include defending champion Abraham Ancer alongside 2022 champion Harold Varner III, 2021 and 2019 winner Dustin Johnson, and Cameron Smith, the winner of the 2022 Open Championship.



The players will compete for the prestigious first prize of US$1 million, which is considered the most coveted prize on the Asian Tour.



Golf Saudi chief executive Noah Alireza expressed his delight with the hosting of this prestigious event at the Riyadh Golf Club.



He underscored that the tournament, being the finale for the Asian Tour and the International Series, further enhances its importance and growth with each edition.



Asia Tour commissioner and chief executive Cho Minn Thant said that this new date places the championship at the pinnacle of the season. He expressed his belief that the Riyadh Golf Club will provide an exceptional stage to showcase the championship.



He added that with much at stake, the tournament is expected to deliver a dramatic and captivating finale for the 2024 season.



Established in 2005, the Riyadh Golf Club is considered one of the best golf courses in the capital.



The championship course features a challenging 72-par layout, stretching over 7,434 yards of undulating fairways.



The club previously hosted numerous Saudi tournaments, including the Saudi Open, the Aramco Team Series, and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.