Social media
Home page>LIFE>Sports>Panama stun USA on penal...
FOOTBALL

Panama stun USA on penalties to set up final with Mexico

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Panama grabbed the lead in the ninth minute of the first period of extra-time

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 14, 2023
PANAMAUNITED STATESMEXICOFOOTBALL
PHOTO
Panama stunned the United States on Wednesday by winning their CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final 5-4 on penalties in San Diego to set up a final with Mexico.
Mexico, record eight-times Gold Cup champions, reached Sunday’s decider with a 3-0 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas.
Mexico will start as favourites against a Panama team that have never won the regional competition for North and Central America and the Caribbean – but have reached the final twice before, losing to the USA in 2005 and 2013.
The USA, who selected a squad without their main Europe-based players, miss out on a place in the final for only the second time since 2003.
They bowed out on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.
“Getting into this final is the dream of every Panamanian. We had to suffer to get this victory but that is how it is best savoured,” said Panama coach Thomas Christiansen.
The USA started brightly in the late afternoon Californian sunshine, with Cade Cowell hitting the post in the first minute.
Panama had an effort from Edgar Barcenas in the 29th ruled out for offside and American goalkeeper Matt Turner had to be alert in the 53rd minute to keep out a header from Ismael Diaz.
Brandon Vazquez, given a start after three goals in the tournament as a substitute, then missed a good opportunity, firing high from close range after good work from Cowell.
There was drama in stoppage time when Diaz had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside.
Panama claimed that Djordje Mihailovic had handled the ball but VAR found nothing and backed the offside call.
The USA had needed extra-time and penalties to get past Canada in their quarter-final, but they were short of creativity against a determined Panama.
Panama grabbed the lead in the ninth minute of the first period of extra-time when Adalberto Carrasquilla lofted the ball over the top and Ivan Anderson went round the out-rushing Turner and slotted into the unguarded goal.
But six minutes later the USA levelled through a Jesus Ferreira volley after Jordan Morris had headed down a long ball into the box. With both sides tiring in the heat, the game went to the shoot-out.
There was an unsavoury moment when US defender Matt Miazga, after converting his kick, shouted in the face of Cecilio Waterman as he walked up to the spot. The Panama forward kept his cool and slotted home.
That kick took the contest into sudden death and goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera was the hero, diving to save Cristian Roldan’s effort.
That left Carrasquilla needing to convert for victory and the midfielder made no mistake to set off the celebrations for the Central Americans.
USA interim coach B.J. Callaghan, who will now be replaced by the returning Gregg Berhalter, said despite the defeat his young team had gained valuable tournament experience.
“What I said to the guys was I’m super proud of them. I’m super proud that they stuck together, they continued to respond to adversity,” he said.
“This is going to hurt in the short term, but I truly believe in the long term we’ve gotten a lot of players a lot of experience, and it’s going to pay dividends for us in the future.”
Mexico got off to a flying start against the Reggae Boyz, taking the lead in the second minute through a clinical finish from Henry Martin.
Luis Chavez doubled the lead on the half hour with a magnificent free-kick which rose over the wall and then dipped under the bar into the top corner.
Michail Antonio went close twice for Jamaica in the second half but Mexico remained in control and made sure of victory and a place in the final in Las Vegas when Roberto Alvarado side-footed home a low cross in stoppage time.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

SPORTS

Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok

Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok
Oman relay set record at the Asian Athletics in Bangkok
SPORTS

Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage

Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage
Spain and Cofidis at the double as Izagirre wins stage
FOOTBALL

Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers
Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers
SPORTS

Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals

Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals
Kuwait's Yacoub Al-Youha advances to 110-meter hurdles finals
SPORTS

10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi

10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi
10 most iconic moments In UFC's history in Abu Dhabi
CRICKET

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India
Why Yashasvi Jaiswal can become a world-class batsman in all formats for India
FOOTBALL

Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue

Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue
Over 400 clubs to share $209mln of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revenue
GOLF

Grant, Jaravee share lead at LPGA's Dana Open in Ohio

Grant, Jaravee share lead at LPGA's Dana Open in Ohio
Grant, Jaravee share lead at LPGA's Dana Open in Ohio
MOST READ
1.

Analysis: Egypt’s asset sales could restore confidence in privatisation plans

2.

Egypt overtakes Nigeria in start-up capital as Africa tech funding slows

3.

Oil outlook: Demand to peak before 2025 due to shift towards EV adoption

4.

Abu Dhabi's ADIA in talks to join US investor in Telecom Italia bid - report

5.

Saudi’s PIF reports $11bln investment loss for 2022

RELATED ARTICLES
1

In Miami, ‘Messi mania’ takes centre stage

2

Cifuentes shines as LAFC sink St. Louis

3

Trinity Rodman - young World Cup star with dad's taste for the hunt

4

Rising stars up the energy as US chase third straight World Cup title

5

Surging Atlanta looks to ruin New England home streak

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses

Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses
Dubai's Gulf Navigation pivots to profit in Q2, writes off losses
EQUITIES

Market cap of top 25 global banks reach $3.3trln in Q2 2023

TRADE

India, GCC resume talks on free trade agreement – report

ECONOMY

Nigeria repays first tranche of $1bln Eurobond on time

LATEST NEWS
1

World's intriguing destinations: 4 countries without airports and how to reach them

2

Bollywood star Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber are having fun in Dubai

3

Zambia aims to choose buyer of Mopani Copper Mines by end-July

4

China's trade in goods with Belt and Road countries up 9.8% in H1

5

India readies takeoff for mission to land spacecraft on moon's south pole

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds