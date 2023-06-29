More than 2 million people have already arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia for Haj 2023 and among them is Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam.

And the ace batsman is seen sleeping under an open sky in Muzdalifah during his Haj pilgrimage.

Azam had embarked on the spiritual journey on June 18 along with his mother.

He is not the only Pakistan cricketer to perform Haj this year. Wicketkeeper-batsman and opening partner Mohammad Rizwan too is on the pilgrimage with his mother and wife.

Pakistan are preparing for their upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka and the duo will link up the rest of the squad after the pilgrimage.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed had performed Umrah during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).