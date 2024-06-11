Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in his struggling team's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against Canada on Tuesday.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions and runners-up in 2022, have lost their first two Group D fixtures.

A stunning super-over humiliation at the hands of the United States was followed by a six-run loss to bitter rivals India in a game where they failed to chase down a modest 120-run target.

The game is beng played on the drop-in surface of the Nassau County International Stadium where Pakistan came up short on Sunday.

Saim Ayub replaces Iftikhar Ahmed at the top of the batting order.

Pakistan need to beat Canada and hope other results go their way if they are to make the second round Super Eights.

Canada have two points after a loss to the USA and a 12-run win over Ireland which also came in New York.

Canada's 137-7 in that victory is the highest total in the six games so far played at the stadium.

"I believe the fact that the wicket is playing some tricks, it levels the playing field for us," said Canada opener Aaron Johnson on the eve of the game.

Canada make one change with Dilpreet Bajwa replaced by Ravinderpal Singh.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wkt), Ravinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)