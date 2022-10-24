Muscat: Oman National Team player Azaan al Rumhy will be making his 8 th appearance in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships (AAC) when they are played at the Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand later this month.

As Oman’s leading player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) Azaan received his invitation to compete against the region’s top amateur golfers in the event which was created in 2009 as a joint initiative to develop the game by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament and The R&A. A dream invitation to play in two of the four ‘major’ Championships, the Masters Tournament and The Open is extended to the winner each year.

Over the event’s 13-year history it has served as a springboard to some of the world’s current top players. AAC participants have gone on to win 23 PGA Tour tournaments, highlighted by Hideki Matsuyama winning the 2021 Masters and Cameron Smith winning The Open Championship this year.

Participating in any championship requires preparation, and for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with invitations to The Open and the Masters Tournament on the line, that preparation is even more important. For several participants in this year’s AAC in Thailand, including Azaan, that preparation included a trip to one of two AAC Academies held in 2022.

The AAC Academy concept was created following the 10th anniversary of the AAC in 2018. While catered to fit specific player needs, the AAC Academy focuses on key areas such as sport psychology, strength and conditioning, swing analysis, short game instruction and technical swing improvement. This year, an AAC Academy was held at Amata Spring Country Club, the host course of the 2022 AAC, and in Dubai.

When asked about this year’s AAC Azaan said “I am looking forward to competing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship once again, Amata Springs is a course that I have been fortunate to play in the past and it will test many of the players. My goal is to play well and to make the cut. I have been working hard to prepare for the event and thoroughly enjoyed the AAC Academy programme in Dubai in September. I am hoping to have my best AAC and improve my amateur ranking. I must thank Augusta National, The R&A, and the Asia Pacific Golf Federation for giving us this fantastic opportunity.”

Also heading to Thailand are Junior National Team squad members Adam al Barwani and Avi Hamlai who will both be participating in the 88 th SINGHA Thailand Junior World Golf Championships held at Royal Hua Hin Golf Course. Adam is in good form having just returned from the Pan Arab Golf Championships in Tunisia where he led the Oman Under 15’s team to a 4 th place finish, with himself also finishing 4 th in the individual tournament.

Munthir al Barwani, Chairman of the Oman Golf Association, said “We wish Azaan,Adam, and Avi all the best for their upcoming trips to Thailand. For Azaan to be competing in his 8 th Asia Pacific Amateur Championship is a great achievement, we know that the standard in this event is extremely high, so it is an opportunity for Azaan to measure himself against the best in the wider Asia-Pacific region. For Adam and Avi the Thai Junior Championships will serve as a fantastic platform to develop their abilities and allow them to experience competing on a bigger stage.

They have both been very active in our domestic GOjuniors Tour events, which I am sure will serve them well. We must thank the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth for their ongoing support and also our partners and sponsors; Oman LNG, Sohar Aluminium, Moore Stephens, and Shell for allowing us to continue to develop junior golf in the Sultanate of Oman.”

