New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against India in Hamilton on Sunday as rain threatened the second of three one-day internationals.

Victory for New Zealand would catapult the hosts to the top of the World Cup Super League standings while India must win to keep the series alive.

The Black Caps convincingly won the opening match on Friday by seven wickets led by a batting masterclass from Tom Latham who belted his way to 145 off only 104 deliveries.

It was New Zealand's 13th consecutive ODI victory on home soil.

With dark clouds hovering over Hamilton's Seddon Park, the toss was delayed 15 minutes while the covers were kept on the pitch.

New Zealand have made one change with Michael Bracewell in for Adam Milne while India have brought in Deepak Chahar and Deepak Hooda for Shardul Thakur and Sanju Samson.