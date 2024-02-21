New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and the hosts elected to bat in the opening Twenty20 international against Australia in Wellington on Wednesday.

The three-match series is the last for both teams before the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June.

Finn Allen and Devon Conway opened the batting for New Zealand with Kane Williamson rested.

Australia left out Steve Smith, with Travis Head opening alongside veteran David Warner, who will retire after the World Cup.

The second and third T20s will both be at Eden Park in Auckland, on Friday and Sunday respectively.

New Zealand won the last T20 series 3-2 when the teams met in 2021.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (capt), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matt Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights (NZL)

Television Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)