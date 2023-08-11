Tabuk: NEOM announced today a partnership with IMG Golf Course Services, in a step that paves the way for the opening of the world-class Sindalah Golf Club on the first luxury island destination in NEOM, Sindalah island.

Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., Sindalah Golf Course will offer a world-class 6,474-yard (5,920 meters) par 70 course with 18 tees, delivering two unique nine-hole experiences. It will also offer a 280-meter golf cart path, using cutting-edge technology for tracking golf balls and recording players' statistical data. The course is expected to be certified by the Golf Environment Organization (GEO).



Sindalah Golf Club will provide its visitors with multiple membership options to enjoy high-quality facilities, equipment and services, including a luxury gym, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an upscale spa, sports fields and a private corner for guests.



Sindalah Golf Academy will include many facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology for golf training.



"Sindalah will be the first destination in NEOM to open its doors to the world, and will offer a new and unparalleled golf experience," said Antoni Vives, Chief Urban Development Officer at NEOM, adding: "We are proud to work with IMG Golf Course Services to realize Robert Trent Jones Jr.'s vision in Sindalah."



IMG Golf Course Services Vice President Russell Hannah said: "We are delighted with this partnership with Sindalah, and we proudly welcome it to our growing portfolio of world-class clubs and resorts around the world. NEOM's vision makes this stunning new destination the right project for IMG Golf Course Services," adding: "We have great expectations for Sindalah Golf Club, and we look forward to realizing NEOM's vision by completing one of the ultra-exclusive golf courses in the region."



Sindalah will have a beach club, a center for marine activities that offer adventures and exceptional experiences in the Red Sea, in addition to three luxury hotels, including the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and the first Marriott Autograph Collection Hotels in the Kingdom.



Designed by Luca Dini Design & Architecture, Sindalah was inspired by the island's coral reefs and the enchanting views of the surrounding Red Sea, maintaining the highest standards of sustainability.



As for dining experiences, Sindalah will provide Michelin-starred restaurants serving innovative dishes, in addition to luxury retail stores, and an ultra-luxury marina that includes 86 berths for 50-meter yachts, and other marinas for luxury 180-meter yachts.



As the first luxury island destination on the Red Sea, Sindalah will redefine the luxury cruise experience and introduce a new concept of travel and tourism. The island will be the first destination for luxury yachts in the Red Sea. Sindalah island is set to open in early 2024 to receive visitors to NEOM.



IMG Golf Course Services is a pioneer in the design, development, marketing and management of world-class golf courses. For more than 30 years, it has set a benchmark for leadership and excellence in the design and management of golf courses and clubs. IMG Golf Services currently provides a diversified portfolio of management and marketing services for over 25 award-winning clubs and resorts.