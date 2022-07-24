Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has won a silver medal in Javelin at the World Athletics Championship.

His fourth throw of 88.13 meters in the men's Javelin finals, helped him bag the medal.

He finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m.

Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m as India witnessed a historic day at the event with two of its javelin throwers making it to the medal round in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

He becomes only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Championships.

Earlier today morning, Rohit Yadav finished at the tenth spot at the World Athletics Championship.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).